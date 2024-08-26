CM Punk facing Drew McIntyre can "1000%" only go one way at Bash in Berlin, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE fans are hyped to see CM Punk and Drew McIntyre going toe-to-toe in what is expected to be a violent rematch at Bash in Berlin. However, a veteran believes the result was going to be way too predictable.

Punk and McIntyre have been feuding with each other since early 2024, making for some very entertaining segments. However, their match at WWE SummerSlam seemed to upset a section of fans and veterans, who were not pleased with how the bout revolved too much around a bracelet. It appears that the Strap Match plans to remedy that, by kicking the potential violence up several notches.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo predicted how the match would go down. He talked about the predictability of the Stamford-based promotion and was sure that Punk would go over McIntyre.

"The reason bro why they are doing the Strap Match is so Drew doesn't have to get pinned, so you won't hurt Drew. This is what I mean about the predictability of this company, 1000% [...] 1000% CM Punk is going over in this Strap Match, and Drew will probably get his heat back after the match, trap CM Punk bro, so we can continue on with this," he said. [1:37 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Vince Russo believes CM Punk is intentionally not calling out WWE management

While recent booking decisions have not turned out to be the best for CM Punk, former WWE writer, Vince Russo thinks there is a clear reason why the veteran star was not rebelling against the authorities.

Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo explained that the Second City Saint didn't want to burn his bridges with WWE again, considering the circumstances.

"Yes, 1000% percent [Punk not speaking against the booking because he doesn’t want to burn any bridges]. He’s getting a beautiful cheque, bro, and he’s not gonna upset anybody, bro [...] He’s not gonna go work in Japan. Those days are over," he said. [From 37:51 onwards]

Check out his comments below:

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see how the Strap Match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will go down.

