AEW subtly erases popular tag team from history amid WWE rumors

AEW has seen the departure of multiple top talents this year. Following the events that went down on this week's Dynamite, it seems that a renowned team has also exited the promotion.The opening contest of the July 30 edition of Dynamite saw the first round match in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator tournament. The Young Bucks squared off against The Outrunners. Despite dealing with mistreatment since losing their EVP titles at All In Texas, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson ultimately triumphed over their opponents to advance in the contest.As The Bucks earned the victory, the announcers mentioned their history in the tag team tournament. In doing so, they brought Matt and Nick Jackson, who lost in the first round of a previous tournament back in 2019, to crown the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, the interesting part was that they did not mention the name of the team they lost to, i.e, Private Party, as pointed by a user on X.&quot;They mentioned The Bucks losing the first round of the first AEW tag title tournament, but didn’t mention the name of the team they lost to. Private Party are GONE gone.&quot;The duo of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen has not appeared on television since losing the tag team titles to the current champions, The Hurt Syndicate, in January 2025. Moreover, there have been rumors that WWE is interested in signing them to their roster.With All Elite Wrestling seemingly erasing them from history on Dynamite, all signs are pointing toward Private Party making a WWE debut sooner rather than later.