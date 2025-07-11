AEW subtly teased that former WWE champion will help Hangman Page at All In 2025

AEW might have hinted that a former WWE star would help "Hangman" Adam Page in his match at All In Texas. The company teased it on the latest episode of Collision.

Ad

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland might help The Cowboy at All In 2025. At the Texas event this weekend, Hangman would challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match. While Page has Moxley to deal with, he also has his past issues with Swerve.

Last night on Collision, the Jacksonville-based promotion aired a backstage segment featuring ''Hangman'' Adam Page and Swerve Strickland after this week's Dynamite went off the air. The Cowboy entered The New Flavor's locker room and tried to hash things out between them ahead of All In. It was similar to how Hangman tried to sort out his issues with The Young Bucks before he captured the AEW World Title from Kenny Omega in 2021.

Ad

Trending

At Full Gear 2021, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson indirectly helped Hangman defeat Omega by nodding their heads and not stopping him. The same thing could happen at All In 2025, as Swerve might help Page deal with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders in the Texas Death Match. The seeds may have been planted on Collision.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW World Champion issues a warning to Hangman Page

Ahead of their Texas Death Match at All In 2025, reigning World Champion Jon Moxley fired shots at ''Hangman'' Page, stating that he has ''intrinsic disdain'' for The Cowboy. The Purveyor of Violence also declared that he would ''physically hurt'' his opponent on July 12.

Moxley said this during an interview with Undisputed's Justin Barrasso.

Ad

"I’ve found myself pacing; I’ve found myself twitching my fingers; I honestly can’t remember the last time I’ve looked forward to physically hurting someone the way I’m going to hurt Hangman Page on Saturday. I don’t even hate him, but I do have this intrinsic disdain for him. It would be different if we worked in an office. But in the line of work we’re in, I get to beat the sh*t out of him," Moxley said.

Ad

It remains to be seen who will walk out of the Texas Death Match as the AEW World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE