Jon Moxley gives spoiler for brutal title match ahead of AEW All In: Texas

Jon Moxley has held the AEW World Championship hostage for 262 days and counting, but he's facing his biggest challenge yet at All In: Texas this weekend. The Purveyor of Violence just revealed his mental state heading into his brutal Texas Deathmatch against "Hangman" Adam Page.

Moxley and Page have plenty of history, but the animosity between them has never been higher. Mox has done everything he can to tear AEW down so that he and his Death Riders can rebuild it in his image, and Hangman has emerged as potentially the last hero capable of ending Mox's reign of terror.

The two will clash this Saturday, July 12, in a Texas Deathmatch at Globe Life Field. The stipulation happens to be Hangman's specialty, and while it's guaranteed to be bloody, Jon Moxley isn't backing down. In fact, he's raring to go, as he told Undisputed's Justin Barrasso:

"I’ve found myself pacing, I’ve found myself twitching my fingers, I honestly can’t remember the last time I’ve looked forward to physically hurting someone the way I’m going to hurt Hangman Page on Saturday," said Moxley. "I don’t even hate him, but I do have this intrinsic disdain for him. It would be different if we worked in an office. But in the line of work we’re in, I get to beat the sh*t out of him."

Jon Moxley promises to end Hangman Page's career at AEW All In

"Hangman" Adam Page is coming for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship, but their feud has gone far beyond the pale and become intensely personal. Amid their constant fights on weekly television, Mox has promised to end Hangman's career.

In a fiery promo on a recent episode of Collision, the champ claimed that he would run Page out of both AEW and professional wrestling. He then advised his rival to go back to his farm:

"On July 12 at All In, I am gonna run the Hangman out of this sport for good!" Mox said. "And Hangman, you can go back to counting chickens on your farm or whatever the hell it is you do, because this business, it is not for you."

Many of AEW's top names have stepped up to dethrone Jon Moxley, but all of them have failed. If Hangman can't take the title from him this weekend, there may only be one hope left for the company.

