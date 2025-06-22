Jon Moxley shockingly threatens to end AEW star's career

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley warned a top star about his career during his promo on the latest edition of Collision. The two are scheduled for a huge match at an upcoming major event.
The AEW star, Hangman Adam Page, was threatened by Jon Moxley. The leader of the Death Riders opened tonight's episode of Collision with a match against AR Fox. After Moxley defeated Fox, he sent a message to Hangman ahead of their World Title match at All In Texas 2025.
As the winner of the 2025 men's Owen Hart Cup, Hangman Page will challenge Moxley for the AEW World Title at the Texas event on July 12. During his promo on Collision, Moxley took a shot at Hangman for wasting his opportunities in the past. He also threatened to run Page out of the promotion after All In, vowing to end his All Elite career.
During the build-up to their match at All In, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley confronted each other multiple times. Two weeks ago, the Death Riders also attempted to brutally attack Hangman before he was saved by The Opps and Samoa Joe. Fans will have to wait and see who walks out of All In 2025 as the AEW World Champion.