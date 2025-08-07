AEW suddenly changes The Young Bucks' name on TV

The Young Bucks were in for a rude surprise when AEW suddenly changed their names on Dynamite. This will go down as one of the funniest moments in recent times.The Bucks have been going through a hard time ever since they were stripped of their executive titles after their loss to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at All In. Since then, they have been struggling each time they make an entrance.Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was no different. They were slated to take on Brody King and Bandido in a tag team match, and as they made their way to the ring, first their pyro did not go off properly. They were then introduced as Max and Jeremy. This is an interesting throwback to their time in TNA Wrestling a decade ago, when they used the same names.The Young Bucks definitely did not like how they were introduced or how their entrance was botched from start to finish. It will only get worse for them once they see this latest mishap on rewind, and they will no doubt want AEW to get their act straight. It will be interesting to see what the reasoning behind the name change was and if The Young Bucks had any prior information about this.