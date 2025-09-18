AEW suddenly drops huge absent star reference ahead of All Out

An AEW star has been absent from TV for the past few months. The company has dropped a huge reference regarding her recently.
Britt Baker was the first female star signed to AEW. She was the top star in the women's division during the promotion's early years and was even considered one of the pillars of the company. She even held the Women's World Championship for 290 days between 2021 and 2022. However, the last year hasn't been very good for her. After returning from a major health issue, she wasn't featured as prominently on TV. Baker has not competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion since November 2024.
Now, AEW has uploaded a clip of Britt Baker's match against Kris Statlander from All Out 2021 to its YouTube channel.
WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!
DDP urges AEW president Tony Khan to bring back Britt Baker
Britt Baker was one of the most popular women on the roster. Undoubtedly, she carried All Elite Wrestling through a time when the women's division lacked depth. However, Baker has been involved in some backstage issues last year. She was reportedly involved in a backstage spat with MJF. There has been speculation that her attitude is preventing Tony Khan from using her in storylines. However, people have been waiting to see the former Women's World Champion return to TV.
Diamond Dallas Page recently took to social media to ask Tony Khan when he is going to bring back Britt Baker.
"Yo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker? Rumor has it she's been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She's ready and so are the fans. 👊💎 Catch the full DDP's Gauntlet with Britt from last December now on the @DDPYoga YouTube channel!"
Check out his tweet here:
It will be interesting to see when Baker will make her return to the ring again.
How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!