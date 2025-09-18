  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW suddenly drops huge absent star reference ahead of All Out

AEW suddenly drops huge absent star reference ahead of All Out

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 18, 2025 18:35 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

An AEW star has been absent from TV for the past few months. The company has dropped a huge reference regarding her recently.

Ad

Britt Baker was the first female star signed to AEW. She was the top star in the women's division during the promotion's early years and was even considered one of the pillars of the company. She even held the Women's World Championship for 290 days between 2021 and 2022. However, the last year hasn't been very good for her. After returning from a major health issue, she wasn't featured as prominently on TV. Baker has not competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion since November 2024.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, AEW has uploaded a clip of Britt Baker's match against Kris Statlander from All Out 2021 to its YouTube channel.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

youtube-cover
Ad

DDP urges AEW president Tony Khan to bring back Britt Baker

Britt Baker was one of the most popular women on the roster. Undoubtedly, she carried All Elite Wrestling through a time when the women's division lacked depth. However, Baker has been involved in some backstage issues last year. She was reportedly involved in a backstage spat with MJF. There has been speculation that her attitude is preventing Tony Khan from using her in storylines. However, people have been waiting to see the former Women's World Champion return to TV.

Ad

Diamond Dallas Page recently took to social media to ask Tony Khan when he is going to bring back Britt Baker.

"Yo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker? Rumor has it she's been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She's ready and so are the fans. 👊💎 Catch the full DDP's Gauntlet with Britt from last December now on the @DDPYoga YouTube channel!"
Ad

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see when Baker will make her return to the ring again.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications