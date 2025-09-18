AEW suddenly drops huge absent star reference ahead of All Out

An AEW star has been absent from TV for the past few months. The company has dropped a huge reference regarding her recently.

Ad

Britt Baker was the first female star signed to AEW. She was the top star in the women's division during the promotion's early years and was even considered one of the pillars of the company. She even held the Women's World Championship for 290 days between 2021 and 2022. However, the last year hasn't been very good for her. After returning from a major health issue, she wasn't featured as prominently on TV. Baker has not competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion since November 2024.

Ad

Trending

Now, AEW has uploaded a clip of Britt Baker's match against Kris Statlander from All Out 2021 to its YouTube channel.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

DDP urges AEW president Tony Khan to bring back Britt Baker

Britt Baker was one of the most popular women on the roster. Undoubtedly, she carried All Elite Wrestling through a time when the women's division lacked depth. However, Baker has been involved in some backstage issues last year. She was reportedly involved in a backstage spat with MJF. There has been speculation that her attitude is preventing Tony Khan from using her in storylines. However, people have been waiting to see the former Women's World Champion return to TV.

Ad

Diamond Dallas Page recently took to social media to ask Tony Khan when he is going to bring back Britt Baker.

"Yo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker? Rumor has it she's been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She's ready and so are the fans. 👊💎 Catch the full DDP's Gauntlet with Britt from last December now on the @DDPYoga YouTube channel!"

Ad

Check out his tweet here:

Diamond Dallas Page @RealDDP Yo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker? Rumor has it she's been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She's ready and so are the fans. 👊💎 Catch the full DDP's Gauntlet with Britt from last December now on the @DDPYoga YouTube

It will be interesting to see when Baker will make her return to the ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!