Tony Khan urged to bring back former AEW champion after 300 days by veteran

A WWE Hall of Famer recently urged Tony Khan to bring a former AEW Women's World Champion back on TV after over 10 months. The veteran also discussed a rumor about the absent star.Tony Khan has been urged by WWE veteran Diamond Dallas Page to bring back top AEW star Britt Baker. The D.M.D. has been one of the top stars of the company for years and is a former Women's World Champion. She has not been on TV since her appearance on Dynamite in November last year.Amid her lengthy absence from TV, there is widespread speculation about Britt Baker's future. WWE Hall of Famer DDP recently asked Khan when he is bringing Baker back, citing the rumor that she is in peak physical condition and ready for a return.&quot;Yo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker? Rumor has it she's been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She's ready and so are the fans. 👊💎 Catch the full DDP's Gauntlet with Britt from last December now on the @DDPYoga YouTube channel!&quot;Diamond Dallas Page @RealDDPLINKYo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker? Rumor has it she's been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She's ready and so are the fans. 👊💎 Catch the full DDP's Gauntlet with Britt from last December now on the @DDPYoga YouTubeWrestling veteran believes top AEW star should go to WWEAll Elite Wrestling star Britt Baker should go to WWE, according to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Mantell said the Tony Khan-led promotion should let Baker go to the rival promotion.&quot;Oh, I'm sure it would be. And it's like anything else when the old guard, say, Edge and Christian. When they got old in WWE, they jumped over. Now, before they can get old in AEW, they want to go to WWE, which is fine. Let them go over there and see what WWE can do with them. And then I think the door will always be open to even go back unless she's made some people,&quot; Mantell said.Only time will tell what the future holds for The D.M.D.