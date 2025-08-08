"Let Them Go Over There" - Wrestling Veteran Claims Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker Should Join WWE (Exclusive)

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has been absent from television for a long time. The 34-year-old hasn't been seen since November 2024, with no reason being stated for her absence. Baker has been a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since its early days and was one of the first stars of its female division.
She joined All Elite Wrestling in early 2019 and was the first female wrestler to sign with the promotion. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently stated that she should jump ship and join WWE amid her absence from AEW TV. The rumors are growing strong about a potential switch, and she should take the chance, according to the former WWE employee.
The former Zeb Colter said this on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. When asked by co-host Mac Davis if it'd be a good move for Baker, he stated that it would be and that she should go over to WWE and see what she can do there.
"Oh, I'm sure it would be. And it's like anything else when the old guard, say, Edge and Christian. When they got old in WWE, they jumped over. Now, before they can get old in AEW, they want to go to WWE, which is fine. Let them go over there and see what WWE can do with them. And then I think the door will always be open to even go back unless she's made some people," Mantell said. [0:13 onwards]
Britt Baker has been an integral part of the AEW women's division throughout her time in the promotion. She's the second-longest reigning Women's World Champion in the promotion's history and was also the winner of the inaugural Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in 2022.
