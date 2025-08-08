"Let Them Go Over There" - Wrestling Veteran Claims Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker Should Join WWE (Exclusive)

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has been absent from television for a long time. The 34-year-old hasn't been seen since November 2024, with no reason being stated for her absence. Baker has been a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since its early days and was one of the first stars of its female division.

Ad

She joined All Elite Wrestling in early 2019 and was the first female wrestler to sign with the promotion. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently stated that she should jump ship and join WWE amid her absence from AEW TV. The rumors are growing strong about a potential switch, and she should take the chance, according to the former WWE employee.

The former Zeb Colter said this on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. When asked by co-host Mac Davis if it'd be a good move for Baker, he stated that it would be and that she should go over to WWE and see what she can do there.

Ad

Trending

"Oh, I'm sure it would be. And it's like anything else when the old guard, say, Edge and Christian. When they got old in WWE, they jumped over. Now, before they can get old in AEW, they want to go to WWE, which is fine. Let them go over there and see what WWE can do with them. And then I think the door will always be open to even go back unless she's made some people," Mantell said. [0:13 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Britt Baker has been an integral part of the AEW women's division throughout her time in the promotion. She's the second-longest reigning Women's World Champion in the promotion's history and was also the winner of the inaugural Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in 2022.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE