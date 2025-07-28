"Miss you"- Britt Baker teases reunion with top WWE star

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW television programming for an extended period. However, she has teased a reunion with her former co-worker, who is currently thriving as a top attraction in WWE.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is also a record-setting TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling, is Jade Cargill. She rose to prominence as a top fixture in AEW and had a dominant run, following which she left the company in 2023. In September, Cargill signed with WWE and made her in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble event.

During her tenure in AEW, Baker and Cargill formed a friendship and often exchanged messages on social media. The Storm shared a photo of a drink that Baker introduced her to and mentioned her in her Instagram stories.

Ad

Trending

"I remember when @brittbaker put me on to this drink."

The former AEW Women's World Champion was happy to see Cargill's story. She reposted it and teased a reunion between the duo.

"The BEST! Miss you sis! Let's get one together soon."

Britt Baker sent out a message to WWE star Jade Cargill (Image via Britt Baker's Instagram)

Wrestling veteran provided a disappointing update on Britt Baker's future in AEW

Britt Baker last appeared on an edition of Dynamite in November 2024, where she wrestled against Penelope Ford. Since then, there has been uncertainty regarding her future.

Ad

On the other hand, AEW is set to produce an episode of Dynamite in Baker's hometown of Pittsburgh on September 24. Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer stated that if Baker does not appear on that show, it could mean that she will never return to All Elite Wrestling.

“Whatever the Britt Baker deal really is, if she’s not on this show, I’d think she’d never be back,” Meltzer said [H/T: RingsideNews]

With The Doctor active on social media and making several public appearances, it remains to be seen what she will do next in the wrestling world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More