Wrestling legend provides a disappointing update on Britt Baker's AEW future

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 25, 2025 14:52 GMT
Britt Baker was last seen on AEW TV in November 2024
Britt Baker was last seen on AEW TV back in November 2024 [Image credits: Screenshot via AEW's YouTube]

A wrestling legend has commented on Britt Baker's future in AEW amid her long-standing absence. Fans who want to see her back in Tony Khan's promotion may not be too pleased with the update.

All Elite Wrestling recently announced that an upcoming episode of their flagship show, AEW Dynamite, will be held on September 24 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Incidentally, Pittsburgh happens to be the hometown of absent star Britt Baker, who was last seen on weekly programming back in November.

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," pro-wrestling legend Dave Meltzer weighed in on Baker's situation with Tony Khan's promotion and said there is a chance she may never return to All Elite Wrestling:

“Whatever the Britt Baker deal really is, if she’s not on this show, I’d think she’d never be back,” Meltzer said [H/T: RingsideNews]

It must be noted that Britt Baker was reportedly looking for a way out of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fans will be curious to know what the future holds for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

Britt Baker recently reacted to missing AEW star Wardlow's update

Britt Baker may be away from in-ring competition, but she is active on social media. She recently reacted to a personal update from another absent All Elite star, Wardlow.

Wardlow has not performed in AEW since getting injured in April 2024. Recently, Mr.Mayhem took to Instagram to post what seems to be a day in his life amid his hiatus. The former TNT Champion was seen making breakfast and watering the plants in that video. Responding to that post, Baker sarcastically commented:

“You def did not water the plant.”

Check out Baker's comment below on Wardlow's post:

Screenshot of Baker's comment under Wardlow's post
Screenshot of Baker's comment under Wardlow's post [Image credits: Instagram ]

While they remain active on social media, only time will tell if Britt Baker and Wardlow will eventually return to Tony Khan's promotion.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

