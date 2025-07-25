Wrestling legend provides a disappointing update on Britt Baker's AEW future

A wrestling legend has commented on Britt Baker's future in AEW amid her long-standing absence. Fans who want to see her back in Tony Khan's promotion may not be too pleased with the update.All Elite Wrestling recently announced that an upcoming episode of their flagship show, AEW Dynamite, will be held on September 24 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Incidentally, Pittsburgh happens to be the hometown of absent star Britt Baker, who was last seen on weekly programming back in November.On the latest edition of &quot;Wrestling Observer Radio,&quot; pro-wrestling legend Dave Meltzer weighed in on Baker's situation with Tony Khan's promotion and said there is a chance she may never return to All Elite Wrestling:“Whatever the Britt Baker deal really is, if she’s not on this show, I’d think she’d never be back,” Meltzer said [H/T: RingsideNews]It must be noted that Britt Baker was reportedly looking for a way out of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fans will be curious to know what the future holds for the former AEW Women's World Champion.Britt Baker recently reacted to missing AEW star Wardlow's updateBritt Baker may be away from in-ring competition, but she is active on social media. She recently reacted to a personal update from another absent All Elite star, Wardlow.Wardlow has not performed in AEW since getting injured in April 2024. Recently, Mr.Mayhem took to Instagram to post what seems to be a day in his life amid his hiatus. The former TNT Champion was seen making breakfast and watering the plants in that video. Responding to that post, Baker sarcastically commented:“You def did not water the plant.”Check out Baker's comment below on Wardlow's post:Screenshot of Baker's comment under Wardlow's post [Image credits: Instagram ]While they remain active on social media, only time will tell if Britt Baker and Wardlow will eventually return to Tony Khan's promotion.