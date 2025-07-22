  • home icon
  • AEW star Britt Baker reacts after Wardlow shares a personal update

By Sujay
Published Jul 22, 2025 02:23 GMT
Britt Baker (left) and Wardlow (right). (Image credits: Britt Baker and Wardlow's X handles)

AEW star Britt Baker reacted after Wardlow shared a rare personal update. She might not be active in the ring right now, but that is not the case on social media.

The former member of the Undisputed Kingdom suffered an injury in April of last year. He has since been on hiatus and has just posted a personal update about how he has been spending his days.

In the post, he is seen doing his chores, including making his breakfast and watering the plants. Britt Baker caught hold of that moment and, sarcastically, pointed out in her comment. She wrote:

“You def did not water the plant.”
Via the star's Instagram.

It's great to see that, despite both stars being away from the ring and the company for so long, they are still good friends.

Mark Henry sympathises with Wardlow

Wardlow started strong in AEW; however, due to various reasons, including creative booking and injuries, he has not been able to maintain a consistent run.

Mark Henry, who was in AEW briefly, spoke about the former TNT Champion’s condition during an interview with Forbes and said:

“There was a time at AEW, when I first went to AEW, man, I just saw all the money in the world in Wardlow. And because the powers that be were smaller guys, they ixnayed that sh*t all together. They wanted it to be more balanced for the smaller wrestler, because the guys that were the best there were the smaller guys.”

Mark Henry and all the wrestling fans will be hoping that the former TNT Champion comes back better and healthier than before and stakes his claim as one of the top stars in AEW.

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Angana Roy
