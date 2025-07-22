Wardlow gives major life update amid uncertain AEW future

AEW star Wardlow recently shared what his life is like during hiatus. He hasn't been seen in the promotion for over a year. The former TNT Champion's last match took place in March 2024, and he hasn't been featured on AEW TV since then. Despite being medically cleared, his other commitments have delayed his return.Apparently, he underwent knee surgery earlier this year. While he was ready to step foot into the squared circle a couple of months ago, the former TNT Champion discussed prolonging his hiatus for American Gladiators. He was reportedly present backstage at All In: Texas. However, it is uncertain when he will return to AEW on TV.Recently, Mr. Mayhem took to Instagram to give a glimpse into his daily routine while reflecting on the last year.&quot;The past year has been filled with a lot of changes, a lot of faith, and a lot of rebuilding from the ground up. I don’t have any one making me breakfast or handing me my shoes, but I take care of myself pretty well on my own. This is my daily morning routine. Pray, ground, jog, swim, couple flips to make sure I still got it, read, write, water my plant (not shown), morning shake…. Yes I love honey,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW star Wardlow offers to replace WWE legend BatistaWardlow has landed a significant role in American Gladiators. Apparently, he wants to take on more roles in the industry. Dave Batista is in talks to play the character Bane in the new Batman.Recently, the former TNT Champion took to X/Twitter and requested James Gunn to consider him for Bane's character in case the Hall of Famer was busy.&quot;Hey @JamesGunn if you need a Bane and Dave Bautista [Batista] is busy, I’m your guy,&quot; he wrote.It will be interesting to see when Wardlow returns to AEW.