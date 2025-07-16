Major update on Wardlow amid AEW absence [Reports]

AEW star Wardlow has not been seen on any of the company's programs since early 2024. Even though he is immensely talented and has the look of a megastar, Tony Khan has booked him poorly. Furthermore, many believe that he should leave the Jacksonville-based company as soon as possible and sign with rival promotion WWE.

All Elite Wrestling recently hosted All In 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This pay-per-view featured twelve matches and reportedly attracted more than 25,000 fans. It was a massive success, culminating in "Hangman" Adam Page defeating Jon Moxley to win the World Championship. Interestingly, according to Fightful Select, Wardlow was backstage during the show.

Wardlow was reportedly in Arlington, Texas, for All In. However, he arrived backstage only after the show had begun. Hopefully, this is a positive sign, and Mr. Mayhem will eventually make a stunning comeback. After all, his potential is immense, and he is a solid candidate to hold the company's world title someday.

WWE legend Mark Henry sympathizes with AEW star Wardlow

According to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Wardlow was initially being portrayed by All Elite Wrestling as a force to be reckoned with. However, his push ended prematurely because the "smaller guys" hold authoritative power and influence.

This is what the World's Strongest Man said in a recent interview with Forbes.

"There was a time at AEW, when I first went to AEW, man, I just saw all the money in the world in Wardlow. And because the powers that be were smaller guys, they ixnayed that sh*t all together. They wanted it to be more balanced for the smaller wrestler, because the guys that were the best there were the smaller guys." said Henry.

Wardlow is a three-time TNT Champion. If he returns someday, Tony Khan must consider giving him a run with this title again.

