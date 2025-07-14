3 Stars who might never return to AEW again after missing All In 2025

AEW All In 2025 proved to be an incredible wrestling spectacle, as what was a long day of in-ring action, the entire wrestling world was on their feet from start to finish. This ended up being another pay-per-view for the ages.

Several major stars were once more featured at the event, while others who weren't around for the previous shows finally got their spotlight at the Globe Life Field Arena.

AEW has a stacked roster, but there were still some major names who weren't featured on the show, apart from those whose statuses moving forward have already been disclosed. These include those with legitimate injuries, visa issues, and other reasons for their absence. Here are some stars whose absence could mean they are on the way out of the promotion.

#1. Wardlow's AEW absence continues

Wardlow has not competed for AEW in around 16 months. His last bout was in March 2024 when he challenged Samoa Joe for the world title at Dynamite: Big Business.

It was previously mentioned that he was out due to injury, but there has yet to be a concrete update on that end. Fightful Select reported that he was in town for All In: Texas yesterday. He was not present for the talents' call time, but it was speculated that he would be backstage at the show.

He has not shown any instances of being unhappy with booking, so the reasons for his extended absence continue to remain an unanswered question.

This could be a sign that he is not part of AEW's immediate plans, and he could end up being on his way out of the company due to this.

#2. Britt Baker

Despite the contradictory claims regarding Britt Baker and whether she could be headed to WWE, the bottom line is that she continues to be absent from AEW. This has been the case for the past eight months now.

Baker is not injured, and there has not been any mention of her rejecting booking plans. Her contract is reportedly up next year, barring injury time. If negotiations with the company are not successful, Tony Khan could let her deal expire or allow her to leave earlier than expected, considering she has not been on-screen for some time.

It remains to be seen whether she'll make her return to AEW anytime soon or if this is a sign that she could be on her way out of the promotion.

#3. Danhausen

Danhausen's name has also been mentioned as a potential talent that could be leaving the company soon. It was reported that his contract with the company is set to expire this month, and WWE has shown interest.

He has not been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since December 2023, as he made a brief appearance during Worlds End's Zero Hour pre-show for a match.

Seeing as there have not been any immediate plans for him, this could be a sign that the company may not renew his contract. This would allow him to pursue a career in WWE or another promotion.

There is no telling what could happen to these stars, given that there have yet to be any official reports on their status moving forward. Fans should stay tuned for any new updates.

