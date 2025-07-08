Update on AEW fan favorite's contract status amid WWE rumors; deal nearing expiration - Reports

AEW has allowed several top talents to depart this year, including Miro, Malakai Black, and Mariah May. A new update has indicated that Danhausen may be the next to leave.
Danhausen is a hugely popular name in All Elite Wrestling. The face-painted star was primarily used for comedic bits, but his merch always flew off the shelves. However, he's been missing from television since December 2023. He did make a one-off return in ROH at last year's Final Battle PPV, but even though he was warmly welcomed backstage, he promptly disappeared again.
A recent report revealed that WWE was "very interested" in signing the 34-year-old, and it seems AEW's rival may get its chance very soon. In a Q&A on Fightful Select today, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Danhausen's contract is set to expire this month. That is, unless he gets an extension or Tony Khan decides to add injury time to his deal.
Danhausen is keeping busy amid his extended AEW absence
While he's a popular name in All Elite Wrestling, Danhausen had already built a following on the independent scene before joining hands with Tony Khan. In his absence from television, he has continued competing on the indie circuit and also made time to spend with his growing family.
Danhausen and his wife recently welcomed a child into the world. The 34-year-old took to Instagram to post a picture of the baby, Victor Morgan Danhausen. Check it out:
"Welcome to the world Victor Morgan Danhausen 7/2/25," he wrote.
While nothing is certain in the professional wrestling industry, Danhausen's chances outside AEW seem pretty solid. The "Very Nice, Very Evil" star is good friends with CM Punk and several other WWE Superstars, and he's popular enough to merit a contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut once his current deal expires.
