Congratulations to AEW star Danhausen and his wife

One of pro wrestling's most unique and popular figures, Danhausen, has been absent from AEW television for quite some time. During his ongoing hiatus, the 34-year-old star recently shared a major personal update with his fans on social media—the birth of his child.

Danhausen made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022, where he competed in both singles and tag team matches and formed alliances with Hook and Orange Cassidy, among others. Despite being an undeniable fan favorite, thanks to his gimmick and performances, the face-painted star has not competed inside an AEW ring since failing to win a TNT Title Contender's Battle Royal at Worlds End 2023: Zero Hour.

Danhausen has not only remained active in the squared circle during his All Elite absence, but he has also stayed active on social media, where he keeps in touch with his peers and supporters. The "Very Nice, Very Evil" star posted on Instagram a few hours ago to share a major personal announcement, showing multiple photos of Victor, his newborn child with his wife Lauren Jiles. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

"Welcome to the world Victor Morgan Danhausen 7/2/25," wrote Danhausen in the caption.

Check out Danhausen's IG post below:

Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the rest of the wrestling community in congratulating Danhausen and Lauren Jiles on the birth of their son.

What AEW's Danhausen has been up to lately

Danhausen did not wrestle a single match in AEW throughout last year. Nonetheless, he has pursued active competition outside of the Tony Khan-led promotion, performing extensively on the independent scene.

In his latest match, he teamed up with Preston Douglas to defeat Abed Arroniz and Joe Krule at GMW Caged Mayhem this May. He has also appeared in several companies this year, including Freelance Wrestling, Circle 6, SMW, World Series Wrestling, Big Time Wrestling, and Black Label Pro.

It remains to be seen whether and when Danhausen will return to All Elite Wrestling programming.

