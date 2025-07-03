AEW star Danhausen drops cryptic post amid rumors of WWE signing

AEW star Danhausen has dropped a cryptic post amid rumors that WWE is interested in signing him. This might not come as a surprise to some, given his absence.

The AEW star is known for his enigmatic character and his funny persona. Despite being a clear fan favorite, he has not been utilized by Tony Khan, which has come as a surprise to many of his fans.

Recently, reports surfaced suggesting that WWE was very interested in signing him once his contract with AEW expired. With that report coming out, the AEW star has taken to X to post a cryptic image of a man checking his phone in anticipation.

This will surely prompt fans to speculate about what is ahead. It will be interesting to see if the post is related to the report released earlier today.

Matt Hardy questions Danhausen’s AEW booking

Former AEW star Matt Hardy is someone who has a lot to say when it comes to all things wrestling, and he did just that late last year when speaking about the enigmatic star.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt said:

“Danhausen's a hustler too, man. Lots of love for him. He's a great entertainer. He's a great commodity. With him, there are so many different avenues you can take to put Danhausen on your TV program and get him over and make him sell tons of merchandise and make him a compelling part of your TV program. I don't know why they decided not to do that. Once again, I don't know the ins and outs of all the details.”

That says a lot, especially on days like today when reports have come out about Triple H being interested in signing him.

