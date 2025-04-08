Congratulations to AEW star Danhausen!

AEW star Danhausen recently shared some great news with his fans online. He and his wife will soon welcome their first child into the world.
Mr. Very Nice Very Evil is married to Canadian burlesque dancer Lauren Jiles, known professionally as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière. They tied the knot in 2018, and he is the stepfather of her daughter from a previous relationship.
Using his official Instagram account, the All Elite star posted a picture of himself and his pregnant wife and announced their exciting news to his followers. He also shared that his wife's due date is July 5.
"Little baby boyman incoming July 5," he wrote in the caption.
Kid Gorgeous and his wife were planning to become parents for some time. Last year, they had to go through an unfortunate event where they lost their unborn child because of a miscarriage.
We at Sportskeeda congratulate the soon-to-be parents, the 34-year-old star and his wife, and wish them a smooth and joyful pregnancy.
AEW star Danhausen set to make an appearance for upcoming event
A few days ago, Danhausen took to X to inform his fans that he would appear at an upcoming non-AEW event called Astronomicon 8 in Ypsilanti, MI. Other AEW stars like Sting and Britt Baker were also announced for the event.
"Danhausen is at @AstronomiconMI day 2 come meet or be cursed," he tweeted.
The 5'10" star hasn't been on AEW TV since he participated in the AEW TNT Championship Right To Challenge Anytime, Anywhere battle royal on the Worlds End 2023: Zero Hour on November 18, 2023. He's been active in the Indies lately.