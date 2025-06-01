We have not seen Britt Baker on AEW programming for several months now, and her absence continues to spark widespread speculation in the wrestling world about her future in the company. However, a new update has shed some light on her contractual status with Tony Khan's promotion.

During a Q&A session on Fightful Select Answers, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question about Baker’s contract and said:

"Britt Baker signed a five-year extension in the fall of 2021. At the very least, her contract goes until the fall of 2026. If she has injury time, which I'm not sure they'll add, it could end up going quite a bit longer than that."

Baker’s last televised appearance was on the November 13 episode of Dynamite last year, where she defeated Penelope Ford. While past reports hinted at possible backstage tensions and even Tony Khan being fed up with the star, other insights suggest the Jacksonville-based promotion was still interested in rebuilding her presence.

Time will tell if Baker eventually does return to All Elite Wrestling, but one thing's for certain: time away is chipping away at her star power in the company.

Former AEW Champion challenges Britt Baker to Hair vs Hair Match

A former AEW Women’s World Champion has called out Britt Baker for a high-stakes showdown at All In: Texas for a Hair vs. Hair Match.

The star behind the challenge is none other than Thunder Rosa, who made this bold proposal while speaking on her YouTube vlog. Rosa stated that there’s money to be made and unresolved tension between them. Speaking on her relationship with Baker, she said:

"She’s bonded by blood with me. She cannot get rid of my name, no matter what happens, ever. And that gives me a lot of pleasure, too.” [H/T Ringside News]

Check out her comments in the video below:

The rivalry between Rosa and Baker in AEW is storied. The two stars have been involved in some of the company’s most iconic bouts.

