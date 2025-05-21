Top star unlikely to leave AEW anytime soon (Exclusive) 

Despite a top AEW star being on a hiatus for some time now, there doesn't seem to be a concrete reason for them to leave the company. This follows several stars who have decided to request their release or look for other options.

Britt Baker is one of the pillars of the company's women's division. She has been around since the early years of the promotion and is a former women's world champion. However, she has not been seen within the company since November, when she faced Penelope Ford in singles competition. Before this, she had only been making sporadic appearances for the promotion every other month.

During the recent WrestleVotes Q&A episode by Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge, host Joe Lowry asked both Bill Apter and WrestleVotes if they had any update on Baker. The latter had no information on the current situation but believed that this would be different from the recent AEW releases. He mentioned how AEW President Tony Khan and the rest of the promotion may look to make her stay, and once more build up her place on the roster.

"I don't know anything but my hunch is that this is going to be treated a little differently than the way Rey Fenix was treated, and Miro was treated. I can't see the news break one day that she has been released. I think they're gonna try to repair whatever damage is there, and they're gonna try to make her what she was at one point again. So I'd be surprised if she left that company anytime soon." [37:03-37:26]

Britt Baker is reportedly willing to stay with AEW

Another source has shed some light on the situation and has reported on Britt Baker's current stance.

On a recent edition of Fightful's Opinion, Sean Ross Sapp was asked whether he believed Baker would make a return this year. He mentioned how the former AEW Women's World Champion is open to coming back to the company. He did not provide specific details on the situation.

At All In last year, Baker faced off in a high-profile matchup against Mercedes Moné, but she has not been an active part of the company since then. Seeing as the pay-per-view is taking place around two months from now, there is still time to factor her into some storyline should she make her return.

