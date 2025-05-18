Update on Britt Baker’s return to AEW- Reports

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW programming for months, but a new update suggests that fans could see her back in action in 2025.

On a recent edition of Fightful's Opinion, insider Sean Ross Sapp was asked whether Britt Baker might return to television this year. His response was promising, as he noted that the D.M.D. is willing to return to the company.

The former AEW Women's World Champion has not appeared on TV since her match against Penelope Ford last November on Dynamite.

Baker was reportedly involved in a backstage dispute with MJF, which led to a suspension last year. While rumors of her potential exit from the company do surface now and then, Baker remains under contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion, and according to the reports, she is expected to stay with the company "for quite some time."

Britt Baker was the first woman wrestler signed by Tony Khan and has been a cornerstone of All Elite Wrestling's women's division since the company was launched in 2019. Fans will be hoping to see her return to the company sooner rather than later.

AEW's Britt Baker makes a reference to a legendary wrestling faction

Amid her absence from All Elite Wrestling, Britt Baker is still finding ways to connect with the wrestling world, and her most recent attempt will surely make wrestling purists happy.

Earlier this month, the former AEW Women's World Champion posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram, in which she was seen sporting a cap of the iconic New World Order (nWo), widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestling factions of all time. The post also showed Baker looking ripped, suggesting she's been putting serious work into her training during her time off.

It will be interesting to see if The Doctor returns to the company ahead of All In this July.

