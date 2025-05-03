Britt Baker references legendary faction amid her lengthy AEW absence

AEW star Britt Baker has been keeping her hands full with exciting trips and work outside the company. Amidst her prolonged absence from the promotion, she made a reference to one of the greatest wrestling factions of all time.

The legendary stable mentioned is the New World Order (nWo). The Doctor was last seen in AEW in November 2024, in a one-on-one match against Penelope Ford. Moreover, there had been reports suggesting that Baker has seemingly left All Elite Wrestling, with reasons cited being her alleged backstage reputation and issues with other stars.

Amid Baker's extended hiatus, she decided to hit the beach for some relaxation. Noticeably, the former AEW Women's World Champion was seen wearing a nWo cap in a mirror selfie posted on her Instagram Stories. Moreover, the Doctor looked ripped, showcasing her continuous dedication to her workout regimen.

Britt Baker has been a top star in AEW since 2019 (Credit: Britt Baker's Instagram)

A top AEW star spoke about one of Britt Baker's backstage controversies

After Britt Baker returned to AEW in 2024, she began her rise to the top once again. However, her momentum was derailed after she faced suspension over the summer after it was rumored that she and top star MJF were involved in a backstage altercation.

The Salt of the Earth himself spoke about the controversy. His comments seemingly dismissed those rumors and suggested that if the incident did happen, he should also be suspended like Baker.

"Tell me if this passes the smell test. I barge into a woman's locker room. I scream in the face of a 110-pound woman, and then I physically threaten her by punching a wall in her vicinity (...), and I don't get suspended. Does that pass the smell test to you? Almost everything that was written didn't happen," said Friedman. [H/T - The Sportster]

Moreover, Baker has been spotted making major public appearances, including the wrestling festivities in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 week. With no signs of her return at the moment, it remains to be seen if AEW fans will see the D.M.D. back in the company.

