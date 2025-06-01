Britt Baker challenged to a "hair vs. hair" match by top star amid AEW absence

A former AEW Women's World Champion challenged Britt Baker to a match with huge implications during her absence. The two have so much history together in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa had a memorable blood feud three years ago. The two faced each other in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match in 2021 and a memorable Steel Cage match in March 2022. Their bouts are still viewed as one of the best women's matches in All Elite Wrestling history.

The 34-year-old star last wrestled on AEW TV on the November 13 episode of Dynamite, where she beat Penelope Ford. Fans have been anticipating her return for months. Amid her absence, Baker has been challenged to a hair vs. hair match by Thunder Rosa.

Speaking on her recent YouTube vlog, La Mera Mera challenged her arch-nemesis, Baker, to a match at All In Texas, with both women putting their hair on the line.

“I throw a challenge. Just a little challenge. Hair versus hair, you know, um, against my, uh, my nemesis Britt Baker for All In. And the reason why I’m doing it is, one, well, because I know there’s money on the table. But two, she’s bonded by blood with me. She cannot get rid of my name no matter what happens—ever. And that gives me a lot of pleasure, too,” Rosa said. [H/T Ringside News]

AEW star wants to finish her beef with Britt Baker

Thunder Rosa recalled her brutal Unsanctioned Lights Out match and the Steel Cage match against Britt Baker in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Speaking with KFox14 recently, La Mera Mera stated that she has unfinished business with Britt and invited her back to settle their beef:

"So I always say that I’m still waiting for her to come back, because I am her past and her future. So whenever she’s ready, I’m ready to finish this beef that we had for a couple years now."

Rosa also admitted that her matches with Baker definitely define her career. Only time will tell if the two will revisit their feud again.

