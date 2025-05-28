Massive update on Britt Baker's future amid AEW absence - Reports

Britt Baker has been absent from the ring for a while. Now, new details have come to light regarding her future in the company.

Baker was the first female wrestler to sign with AEW. As a result, she was considered one of the pillars of the women's division, and she played a pivotal role in the initial years of the company. However, as the women's division continued to grow, her star power within the promotion arguably dwindled.

Backstage issues reportedly did not help her cause either, and she has been away from TV since the November 13, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite. This has caused many fans to speculate about her future with the company.

On a recent episode of Fightful Select's Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Britt Baker's status. He replied that the AEW star signed a five-year deal with the company in the fall of 2021, meaning she would remain with the company until at least the fall of 2026. However, she could get injury time added to her contract.

“She signed a five-year deal in the fall of 2021. So that would give her till at least the fall of 2026. And then there’s likely—I would assume—some injury time that could be added as well.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Britt Baker is unlikely to leave AEW anytime soon

Over the past year, a lot of reports have surfaced about Britt Baker's backstage issues. There was even speculation that Tony Khan was fed up with the star, leading to her absence from television. This has caused fans to worry if Baker would exit the company like Miro and Rey Fenix did earlier this year.

During a recent edition of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Joe Lowry asked Bill Apter and WrestleVotes whether they had an update on Baker. While WrestleVotes had no information on the current situation, he believed that Baker would receive much different treatment than Rey Fenix and Miro.

The wrestling insider also said that AEW could try to repair its relationship with Baker and even allow her to regain momentum on TV.

"I don't know anything, but my hunch is that this is going to be treated a little differently than the way Rey Fenix was treated, and Miro was treated. I can't see the news break one day that she has been released. I think they're gonna try to repair whatever damage is there, and they're gonna try to make her what she was at one point again. So I'd be surprised if she left that company anytime soon." [37:03 - 37:26]

It will be interesting to see when Britt Baker will make her return to AEW programming.

