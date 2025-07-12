Major update on former AEW champion's status for All In: Texas [Reports]

One of AEW's most popular names and former champions has been missing from programming for over a year now. Now, as the promotion stages its much-anticipated stadium show All In: Texas, an update has emerged regarding the status of the star in question, who is none other than Wardlow.
The War Dog was last seen in action inside an All Elite Wrestling ring at last year's Dynamite: Big Business, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship in a bid to bring the title to The Undisputed Kingdom. Despite being a massive fan favorite, the powerhouse has been absent from television since then.
It was reported earlier that Wardlow had sustained an injury last Spring, and afterwards, in the midst of his hiatus, was unfortunately involved in a vehicular accident. Recently, it was also revealed that the former TNT Champion will be featured as a participant on Amazon Prime's reboot of American Gladiators. Although he has been left out of the build for the promotion's biggest show of the year, All In: Texas, an interesting update has emerged regarding the star's status for the event.
The latest report from Fightful Select claims that Wardlow is in town at Arlington, Texas, for AEW All In 2025. It was also noted that while Mr. Mayhem was not present at the venue at call time, it is expected that he will be backstage for the show.
It remains to be seen when Wardlow will officially make his return to All Elite Wrestling programming.
