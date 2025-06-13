Massive update on AEW stars Wardlow and Kamille; huge WWE link revealed - Reports

There has been a massive update on AEW stars Wardlow and Kamille, and the interesting thing is that there is a huge WWE link connected to all this. The fans will no doubt be looking forward to it.
Wardlow and Kamille are somewhat forgotten stars in the Jacksonville-based company at this point. They have been pushed to the sidelines because of various factors, but it seems like there might be a silver lining for them, and funnily enough, it is in the form of a WWE link.
Hollywood Reporter reported that Amazon Prime was launching the American Gladiators reboot, and it involved AEW stars Wardlow and Kamille, among others, as the gladiators. They will be kept in check by the host, who is none other than former WWE Champion, The Miz.
Joining Wardlow and Co. will be another former WWE star in Rick Boogs, who is also known as Eric Bugenhagen. It will be great to see them get some spotlight after some tough times in AEW.
AEW star Wardlow reveals how former WWE star Batista inspired him
Wardlow is a massive wrestler and has an intimidating presence, thanks to his size and persona. He has taken on a lot of stars in the past and come out on top.
A few years back, he was asked who his inspiration was, and not surprisingly, he said that it was former WWE Superstar Batista. In an interview with Muscle and Fitness, he said:
“Dave Bautista was blowing up in the wrestling world, and I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘That’s it, that’s what I am gonna be.'”
It is great to see the kind of influence a legend like Batista had on the AEW star, and it just goes to show that despite working in the rival company, Wardlow is not afraid to admit who his inspiration is. This might be interesting when he does end up working with The Miz on the show.
