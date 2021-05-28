AEW star reveals how WWE legend Batista influenced his wrestling career

AEW's Wardlow recently opened up about how WWE legend Batista influenced him.

Wardlow is set to be a part of Team Pinnacle at Double or Nothing as they take on the Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match. The stakes are high on this one. If the Inner Circle don't manage to win, they have to disband for good.

Wardlow did an interview with Muscle and Fitness ahead of AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view this weekend. During the interview, he revealed how WWE legend Dave Bautista, aka Batista, influenced him when he was growing up:

Dave Bautista was blowing up in the wrestling world, and I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘That’s it, that’s what I am gonna be.'

AEW star Wardlow on training in Jiu Jitsu

Wardlow also opened up about how he trained for his career in pro wrestling. The 'Pinnacle' member said that he trained in Jiu Jitsu as well as boxing to get ready for the wrestling ring:

I heard about this gym near me, the Gracie Jiu Jitsu camp, and I just wanted to become the best athlete that I could [be] for pro wrestling. I wanted to take boxing skills, and Jiu Jitsu skills, into the wrestling ring to solidify me as being a legitimate wrestler and a dangerous individual.

Wardlow also revealed an interesting story of his first day training in Jiu Jitsu:

"It’s funny, with Jiu Jitsu, the first day I went in, they paired me with one of the most experienced and largest dudes there,” he says. “He was a purple belt, and I just remember as soon as we squared off, I shot in and double-legged him, and he was really impressed and surprised." added Wardlow

