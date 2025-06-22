"I'm your guy" - Former AEW champion offers to replace Batista amid absence

As AEW's profile grows, some of its stars are beginning to branch out into other forms of media and entertainment, including MJF, Toni Storm, and Swerve Strickland. Now, former TNT Champion Wardlow has offered his services to acclaimed Hollywood writer/director James Gunn if WWE legend Batista isn't available.

James Gunn became a household name when he directed Marvel Comics' smash hit Guardians of the Galaxy, which featured Batista in the star-making role of Drax the Destroyer. Gunn has now taken the reins of the DCEU, and many fans are looking forward to his upcoming Superman remake.

Wardlow has been absent from AEW television for quite a while now due to injury, but he's also reportedly dipping his toes into acting. He's already landed a role on the new American Gladiators, which incidentally is hosted by WWE Superstar The Miz. Now, he's shown interest in playing the DC Comics villain Bane, assuming Batista is busy:

"Hey @JamesGunn if you need a Bane and Dave Bautista [Batista] is busy, I’m your guy," he wrote on X/Twitter.

AEW star Wardlow was reportedly involved in a car accident

Speculation has been rampant that Wardlow could make the jump to WWE after several years of stop-start bookings and creative frustrations in All Elite Wrestling. His year-long absence seemed to indicate that he might be done with Tony Khan's promotion, but recent reports have revealed that he's been recovering from an injury.

The big man had reportedly torn his labrum, which required several months on the shelf. He was allegedly involved in a car accident during his recovery, which made matters worse. This would explain his long absence, but there's another reason he hasn't returned to action.

It seems that Tony Khan was allowing Wardlow more time off to pursue a television role. Whether that was for American Gladiators wasn't clear, but recent reports have indicated that he may return to AEW once he's wrapped up his obligations.

