AEW suddenly drops a huge Chris Jericho reference amid speculation of his WWE return

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 03, 2025 03:31 GMT
Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW [Image Credit: AEW's Instagram]

AEW star Chris Jericho has been one of the most crucial names of the promotion. His name and popularity provided a head start to the company, which was established in 2019. He was the inaugural AEW World Champion, elevating it to new heights. The Jacksonville-based promotion's flagship show, Dynamite, recently celebrated its sixth anniversary.

The Demo God has been absent from AEW since April. After he didn't come back at All Out Toronto, many are convinced that he is WWE-bound. His contract is set to expire in December 2025. However, it has yet to be confirmed whether he will be joining the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

Recently, AEW took to Instagram to share some memories from the first episode of Dynamite, which aired in October 2019. Despite Chris Jericho's absence and WWE-related rumors, the promotion posted a picture of the Le Champion holding the title.

"History was made six years ago on October 2nd, 2019! Throwback to the very FIRST #AEWDynamite!"

A veteran wants Chris Jericho to return to WWE

The Demo God has accomplished almost every major milestone in the company. However, he has many unfinished business in WWE.

While speaking on Something to Wrestle With, veteran JBL wished that Chris Jericho would return to the global sports entertainment juggernaut and listed his huge achievements over the years.

"I hope so. Because he made such a big name there. He was the first (undisputed) champion, all this stuff, beat The Rock and Stone Cold on the same night. I remember seeing him back in the early 90s, I was overworking for Tenryu as my first big-time step up in a Japanese company. They were doing the junior heavyweight tournament there, and Chris was part of that when he was younger," he said.

It will be interesting to see what will be the former AEW World Champion's next destination.

