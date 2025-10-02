AEW suddenly drops a huge Cody Rhodes reference during Dynamite

Cody Rhodes was a founding father of AEW and a pivotal force in its inception. Years after he left the company and became WWE's poster boy, a major reference about Rhodes was dropped during the latest edition of Dynamite.On the October 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, celebrating six years of their flagship show, the Jacksonville-based promotion aired a special video package to showcase some of the greatest moments from the show. The company chose to acknowledge Cody Rhodes and his contributions to All Elite Wrestling. For a brief moment, he can be spotted in a backstage segment in the video. Apart from Cody, fellow WWE star CM Punk was also spotted in the package. The American Nightmare, alongside Tony Khan, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, formed AEW in 2019. He also served as the EVP and in-ring talent until his departure in 2022 and subsequently returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he is now their biggest star of the modern era.Cody Rhodes is set for a marquee match at WWE Crown JewelCody Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion in the company. He won the title back from John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 and successfully defended it against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. Following that victory, Rhodes is now slated to face his counterpart from Monday Night RAW, Seth &quot;Freakin&quot; Rollins, who is the World Heavyweight Champion. The duo will clash in a huge singles showdown for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship at the namesake event, set to take place on October 11 in Perth, Australia.The Prodigal Son is the current and inaugural Crown Jewel Champion, winning the title last year after defeating Gunther in a hard-hitting match. With Rhodes having a 3-0 record against Rollins in WWE, it will be interesting to see if he can score a fourth victory over him at the Crown Jewel PLE.