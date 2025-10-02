  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • AEW suddenly drops a huge Cody Rhodes reference during Dynamite

AEW suddenly drops a huge Cody Rhodes reference during Dynamite

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 02, 2025 02:19 GMT
WWE - Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty
WWE - Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty

Cody Rhodes was a founding father of AEW and a pivotal force in its inception. Years after he left the company and became WWE's poster boy, a major reference about Rhodes was dropped during the latest edition of Dynamite.

Ad

On the October 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, celebrating six years of their flagship show, the Jacksonville-based promotion aired a special video package to showcase some of the greatest moments from the show. The company chose to acknowledge Cody Rhodes and his contributions to All Elite Wrestling. For a brief moment, he can be spotted in a backstage segment in the video. Apart from Cody, fellow WWE star CM Punk was also spotted in the package.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The American Nightmare, alongside Tony Khan, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, formed AEW in 2019. He also served as the EVP and in-ring talent until his departure in 2022 and subsequently returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he is now their biggest star of the modern era.

Ad

Cody Rhodes is set for a marquee match at WWE Crown Jewel

Cody Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion in the company. He won the title back from John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 and successfully defended it against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza.

Following that victory, Rhodes is now slated to face his counterpart from Monday Night RAW, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who is the World Heavyweight Champion. The duo will clash in a huge singles showdown for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship at the namesake event, set to take place on October 11 in Perth, Australia.

The Prodigal Son is the current and inaugural Crown Jewel Champion, winning the title last year after defeating Gunther in a hard-hitting match. With Rhodes having a 3-0 record against Rollins in WWE, it will be interesting to see if he can score a fourth victory over him at the Crown Jewel PLE.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications