  AEW Suddenly Drops a Huge Damian Priest Bombshell

AEW Suddenly Drops a Huge Damian Priest Bombshell

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 08, 2025 17:36 GMT
Damian Priest
Damian Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion (source: WWE.com)

Damian Priest is one of the top stars on the WWE roster. AEW has now suddenly dropped a huge bombshell about him.

Priest has been a part of the WWE roster since 2018. He started his run in NXT before he eventually moved up to the main roster, where he established himself as a main event player by winning the World Heavyweight Championship. However, before arriving in the Stamford-based promotion, he wrestled for Ring of Honor for a couple of years, where he competed under the ring names Punisher Martinez, Punishment Martinez, and Damian Martinez.

Now that ROH is owned by Tony Khan, the company often posts some classic matches from the promotion's glory days on its YouTube channel. AEW recently uploaded a classic bout that took place between Punishment Martinez and Jay White in ROH.

Vince Russo is Not Happy That WWE Split Up Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley's Alliance

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were part of The Judgment Day for a couple of years. However, they were kicked out of the group last year. Following this, Rhea and Damian teamed up to face their former stablemates. However, once this feud was done, Ripley and Priest went their separate ways.

Ad

Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated that Ripley and Priest had something special as a duo. However, since their split, the company has done nothing with either of them.

"When they broke out Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley from Judgment Day, they had something. And let me tell you why they had something, because there was never a guy-girl combo like that. And they really look like legit superheroes. And if they would have kept that team together and that relationship together, that was different. Since those two split, they've done nothing with Rhea Ripley, and they've done nothing with Damian Priest. So why wouldn't you have kept something together that was different and was special? You break that up, and now the two of them have been in no man's land for the last six months," Russo said.

The Archer of Infamy has been involved in a feud with Aleister Black as of late.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
