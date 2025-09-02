WWE veteran upset that Rhea Ripley and 42-year-old star were forced to break up (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley is one of the most over stars in WWE currently. The former Women's World Champion has been the promotion's top act ever since she first aligned with The Judgment Day. The faction not only helped raise her stock but also boosted the credibility of her real-life best friend, Damian Priest.

Both stars became WWE World Champions while being members of The Judgment Day and teamed up as The Terror Twins after leaving the group. WWE veteran Vince Russo is upset after the two were forced to split up after they were kicked out of the faction.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo expressed his disappointment over Ripley and Priest's split. He said that when the two were together, they looked like legit superheroes since there was no team like theirs, but the two haven't done much since they parted ways.

"When they broke out Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley from Judgment Day, they had something. And let me tell you why they had something, because there was never a guy-girl combo like that. And they really look like legit superheroes. And if they would have kept that team together and that relationship together, that was different. Since those two split, they've done nothing with Rhea Ripley, and they've done nothing with Damian Priest. So why wouldn't you have kept something together that was different and was special? You break that up, and now the two of them have been in no man's land for the last six months," Russo said.

Since losing the WWE Women's World Championship right before WrestleMania 41, Rhea Ripley has been trying to get her hands back on the title. Priest was moved to the SmackDown brand following his storyline with The Judgment Day. He currently finds himself in a feud with Aleister Black, but the two haven't received regular screentime.

