R-Truth replaced on SmackDown by returning World Champion; Huge brawl ends with security being involved

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 22, 2025 20:57 GMT
Ron Killings went to the wrong Dublin (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
R-Truth was supposed to face Aleister Black in a blockbuster rematch in Dublin, Ireland, for the special edition of SmackDown. However, he couldn't make it, but made sure he had a replacement anyway, and a huge brawl ensued.

Last week, there was a confrontation between R-Truth and Aleister Black, with the former NXT Champion mocking the legend for returning to his old ways. In an instant, the serious version of Ron Killings came back, and he reminded Aleister Black about who he really was. This was the stage that set up their match on August 22nd.

Unfortunately, R-Truth couldn't make it to Dublin, Ireland, and he appeared on the titantron via a pre-recorded video. He let fans know that he accidentally took the flight to Dublin, Georgia, instead. However, he made sure that fans weren't disappointed as he had a replacement lined up: the former World Heavyweight Champion, Damain Priest. It led to a huge brawl that saw security getting involved.

There was just a little less time, which meant that Damian Priest and Aleister Black were never going to get into an actual match. However, considering the attack that Aleister Black launched on Damian Priest a few weeks ago, it was seemingly justified for the Archer of Infamy to get his revenge.

While Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black is inevitably going to happen, it looks like WWE is building up to a huge match between Damian Priest and Aleister Black. If that's the case, then Black might just get his win back over Ron Killings.

Things are going to get interesting on SmackDown, as Priest hasn't been as key a figure on SmackDown as many might have hoped. Hopefully, this is a way of integrating him back into the big picture of things, and Aleister Black is a name he will inevitably face.

