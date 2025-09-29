  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW suddenly drops a major Britt Baker reference amid her extended absence

AEW suddenly drops a major Britt Baker reference amid her extended absence

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 29, 2025 18:04 GMT
Britt Baker
Britt Baker is a former AEW World Champion (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW for a long time. Amid her absence, the Jacksonville-based promotion has dropped a massive reference to her.

Ad

The Doctor was the first female wrestler to sign with AEW in 2019. As a result, she was considered one of the pillars of the Jacksonville-based promotion during its early days. She was featured heavily on TV and was also one of the first women to win the AEW Women's World Championship. However, after getting sidelined due to a serious issue, she was never booked the same way again. She only wrestled five matches in 2024 and has not been seen on TV since the 13th November episode of Dynamite.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amid her absence, AEW reposted a clip from Baker's Unsanctioned Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa, which took place on the 11th March episode of Dynamite.

"We're taking a look back at some of Dynamite's greatest moments with the unforgettable Lights Out Match between @RealBrittBaker + @ThunderRosa22! Don't miss #AEWDynamite's 6th Anniversary show on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, THIS WEDNESDAY!"

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Check out the clip here.

Ad

DDP urged Tony Khan to bring back Britt Baker

Britt Baker has been one of the most popular women on the AEW roster. However, her recent absence from the ring has raised concerns among many fans. Additionally, there has been a lot of speculation about her future in the company. Even a wrestling veteran wants to see her back in the ring.

Ad

Diamond Dallas Page recently took to social media to urge Tony Khan to bring back the former Women's World Champion, who is fit.

"Yo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker? Rumor has it she's been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She's ready and so are the fans. 👊💎 Catch the full DDP's Gauntlet with Britt from last December now on the @DDPYoga YouTube channel!"
Ad

Check out his post here:

It will be interesting to see if Britt Baker will make her return to AEW soon.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications