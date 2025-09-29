AEW suddenly drops a major Britt Baker reference amid her extended absence

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW for a long time. Amid her absence, the Jacksonville-based promotion has dropped a massive reference to her.The Doctor was the first female wrestler to sign with AEW in 2019. As a result, she was considered one of the pillars of the Jacksonville-based promotion during its early days. She was featured heavily on TV and was also one of the first women to win the AEW Women's World Championship. However, after getting sidelined due to a serious issue, she was never booked the same way again. She only wrestled five matches in 2024 and has not been seen on TV since the 13th November episode of Dynamite.Amid her absence, AEW reposted a clip from Baker's Unsanctioned Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa, which took place on the 11th March episode of Dynamite.&quot;We're taking a look back at some of Dynamite's greatest moments with the unforgettable Lights Out Match between @RealBrittBaker + @ThunderRosa22! Don't miss #AEWDynamite's 6th Anniversary show on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, THIS WEDNESDAY!&quot;Check out the clip here.DDP urged Tony Khan to bring back Britt BakerBritt Baker has been one of the most popular women on the AEW roster. However, her recent absence from the ring has raised concerns among many fans. Additionally, there has been a lot of speculation about her future in the company. Even a wrestling veteran wants to see her back in the ring.Diamond Dallas Page recently took to social media to urge Tony Khan to bring back the former Women's World Champion, who is fit.&quot;Yo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker? Rumor has it she's been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She's ready and so are the fans. 👊💎 Catch the full DDP's Gauntlet with Britt from last December now on the @DDPYoga YouTube channel!&quot;Check out his post here:It will be interesting to see if Britt Baker will make her return to AEW soon.