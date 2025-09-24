AEW suddenly drops a massive Cody Rhodes reference

Cody Rhodes is one of the top stars on the WWE roster. However, AEW has just referenced him.
Cody Rhodes was one of the founding fathers of AEW, along with The Elite and Tony Khan. He served as one of the EVPs of the company as well as an on-screen talent. During his tenure with Jacksonville-based promotion, the American Nightmare captured the TNT Championship. Despite his success with the company, he left the promotion and returned to WWE. Since then, he has risen to become the face of the sports entertainment juggernaut.
Recently, AEW posted a video on its YouTube channel regarding the top ten moments of Sting in Tony Khan's promotion. The clip featured The Icon's debut in the promotion. This moment also included Cody, who was shown in the ring while Sting made his way out. The video also featured Ricky Saints, who also currently works for WWE.
Vince Russo criticized Cody Rhodes' current booking
After putting Drew McIntyre in his rear-view mirror at Wrestlepalooza, Cody Rhodes has already turned his attention to Crown Jewel. He will compete against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship in Australia. This week on RAW, both men came face-to-face and kick-started this storyline.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pointed out what is wrong with Rhodes' current storyline.
"You've got two World Champions, neither one of them are in an angle. They are both fighting over a ring. Do you know how, like that is so off-kilter. Like everything, everything is wrong with that, that you got both titles, neither title means anything, neither of these guys are in a feud with anybody but they are wrestling over a ring in another country."
It will be interesting to see if Cody will be able to win the Crown Jewel Championship again this year.
