"Everything is wrong" with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' booking, says infuriated WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes recently took down Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestlePalooza, and he is set to take on Seth Rollins next. While both the stars rank high in terms of star power, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes the booking makes no sense.

Both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are World Champions right now, holding the Undisputed WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship titles respectively. The two are facing off at Crown Jewel next. Nevertheless, the sudden booking to bring the two together does not feel organic, according to Vince Russo.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"You've got two World Champions, neither one of them are in an angle. They are both fighting over a ring. Do you know how, like that is so off-kilter. Like everything, everything is wrong with that, that you got both titles, neither title means anything, neither of these guys are in a feud with anybody but they are wrestling over a ring in another country."

You can check out the full video here:

The WWE veteran wants Rusev to feud with Cody Rhodes

According to Vince Russo, a storyline involving Rusev and Cody Rhodes would have worked out much better than what is being set up right now.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated Rusev could have been pushed to raise him up as a credible threat to the American Nightmare:

"Bro what if they would've bought Rusev back in, he would have went on a run up until now. That would have definitely been a formidable opponent for Cody Rhodes. You get Rusev with Dominik Mysterio? (...) I mean all you had to do was give him win after win after win after win. God forbid you bring Lana back, uh oh. That's a tailor-made opponent for Cody."

As of now, it remains to be seen what Cody Rhodes plans to do next.

