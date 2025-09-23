WWE is wasting "tailor-made opponent" for Cody Rhodes, says veteran (Exclusive)

After taking down Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestlePalooza, Cody Rhodes is being set up to face Seth Rollins again. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that the creative department is overlooking another potential opponent.
The opponent being talked about is Rusev, who was recently facing JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. According to Russo, the Bulgarian Brute would make for a perfect rival for the American Nightmare if he was given a push by the creative department. The veteran laid out a way for Rusev to rise quickly among the ranks, making him a credible threat to Cody.
Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated:
"Bro what if they would've bought Rusev back in, he would have went on a run up until now. That would have definitely been a formidable opponent for Cody Rhodes. You get Rusev with Dominik Mysterio? (...) I mean all you had to do was give him win after win after win after win. God forbid you bring Lana back, uh oh. That's a tailor-made opponent for Cody."
Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!
Cody Rhodes could turn heel soon after WWE WrestlePalooza, thinks analyst
After WrestlePalooza ended, Sam Roberts noticed a subtle indication that the American Nightmare might be turning to the dark side soon.
Speaking on WrestlePalooza Recap show on WWE's YouTube channel, Sam Roberts noted:
"(Cody) didn't break any rules. But the way that he played Drew and played with Drew's vulnerabilities. It's not to say Drew didn't deserve it, but there is something that's a little less shiny and nice about the way Cody won this match than the way historically he has won matches. I don't mean this literally because he did win clean, but it wasn't as clean cut of a Cody match as we're used to seeing. That's the difference. There's that little edge to Cody."
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Cody Rhodes down the line in WWE.
If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!