WWE is wasting "tailor-made opponent" for Cody Rhodes, says veteran (Exclusive)

After taking down Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestlePalooza, Cody Rhodes is being set up to face Seth Rollins again. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that the creative department is overlooking another potential opponent.

Ad

The opponent being talked about is Rusev, who was recently facing JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. According to Russo, the Bulgarian Brute would make for a perfect rival for the American Nightmare if he was given a push by the creative department. The veteran laid out a way for Rusev to rise quickly among the ranks, making him a credible threat to Cody.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated:

Ad

Trending

"Bro what if they would've bought Rusev back in, he would have went on a run up until now. That would have definitely been a formidable opponent for Cody Rhodes. You get Rusev with Dominik Mysterio? (...) I mean all you had to do was give him win after win after win after win. God forbid you bring Lana back, uh oh. That's a tailor-made opponent for Cody."

Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Cody Rhodes could turn heel soon after WWE WrestlePalooza, thinks analyst

After WrestlePalooza ended, Sam Roberts noticed a subtle indication that the American Nightmare might be turning to the dark side soon.

Speaking on WrestlePalooza Recap show on WWE's YouTube channel, Sam Roberts noted:

"(Cody) didn't break any rules. But the way that he played Drew and played with Drew's vulnerabilities. It's not to say Drew didn't deserve it, but there is something that's a little less shiny and nice about the way Cody won this match than the way historically he has won matches. I don't mean this literally because he did win clean, but it wasn't as clean cut of a Cody match as we're used to seeing. That's the difference. There's that little edge to Cody."

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Cody Rhodes down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!