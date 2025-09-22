Cody Rhodes turning heel soon is a probability after major Wrestlepalooza tease, analyst says

Cody Rhodes is still the Undisputed WWE Champion after beating Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana. A top analyst noticed a change in Rhodes that could lead to the inevitable heel turn.

Sam Roberts and Megan Morant hosted the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show on WWE's YouTube channel. They discussed the results of the first premium live event hosted by ESPN, including Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Title against McIntyre.

Roberts couldn't help but wonder about The American Nightmare's actions, like taking advantage of McIntyre's vulnerability. He claimed that Cody Rhodes had changed since WrestleMania 41, learning his lesson from losing to John Cena by not being a totally "clean" champion.

"(Cody) didn't break any rules. But the way that he played Drew and played with Drew's vulnerabilities. It's not to say Drew didn't deserve it, but there is something that's a little less shiny and nice about the way Cody won this match than the way historically he has won matches. I don't mean this literally because he did win clean, but it wasn't as clean cut of a Cody match as we're used to seeing. That's the difference. There's that little edge to Cody. … I am saying that it's like if you're willing to kind of bait your opponent like that, if you're willing to take advantage of an opponent's wounded knee. Now, he should be doing that as champion. He made a mistake at WrestleMania 41. That's exactly what he should be doing. But it's just maybe not the same Cody that we've seen in the past, in my opinion," Roberts said.

Cody Rhodes' reluctance to hit John Cena with the belt at WrestleMania 41 cost him his title. Since then, Rhodes has seemingly learned his lesson and used some mistakes made by his opponents to his advantage.

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare continues to look out for himself and do what's best for him. There have been a lot of rumors over the past year about the possibility of a Cody heel turn.

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

After retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes' next task will be at Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11. As announced by Michael Cole at Wrestlepalooza, there will be matches for the Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championships.

On the men's side, it will be Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, which already began its buildup at the Wrestlepalooza Post-Show. Rhodes won the 2024 Crown Jewel Title by beating Gunther.

