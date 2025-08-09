Major Update on Cody Rhodes Turning Heel - Reports

The possibility of Cody Rhodes turning heel has been one of the biggest topics of debate among WWE fans for quite some time. The star has never been the most loved, despite being massively overrated. Now, an update has emerged in a report about Cody Rhodes potentially turning heel.

The star went into the match against John Cena at SummerSlam with the Leader of the Cenation having turned face before the match. There was a lot of speculation about Rhodes turning the tables by being the one to turn heel, following the idea that The Rock had pitched earlier this year when he came to barter for the star's soul. While he failed on that occasion and made a deal with Cena instead, the moment was still a big one.

Robbie @RobbieBattsIA Cody Rhodes will Turn Heel. It's just a matter of TIME! #SmackDown

Now, Rhodes did not turn heel at SummerSlam, leaving some fans disappointed, although the appearance of Brock Lesnar did throw a twist into the proceedings. According to a report by Fightful Select on Cody's heel turn, it has been revealed that, much as there was no chance of him being anything but a babyface earlier in the year, there has been no talk about a heel turn for him internally as of now.

The report stated that WWE was happy with the numbers associated with him as their top face.

Cody Rhodes Has Talked About Turning Heel in WWE

In an interview earlier this year, Rhodes confirmed that he would be turning heel in the future.

Cody Rhodes said that he at least had a year more as a babyface, but it could be as long as three years.

“I think you have a good solid year, maybe even three years, because I am not changing until I’m changed, if that makes any sense," said Rhodes.

Whether he turns heel or not remains to be seen, but it seems that it won't be anytime soon.

