Michael Cole makes massive WWE announcement; possibly spoils huge return

By JP David
Modified Sep 21, 2025 01:20 GMT
Michael Cole is a WWE announcer. (Photo: WWE.com)

Michael Cole made a huge WWE announcement at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday night. The announcement could mean a potential return is on the horizon.

During the Wrestlepalooza broadcast, Cole revealed that the Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championship matches will be held at this year's Crown Jewel event in Perth, Australia next month.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Crown Jewel Title after beating Gunther, while Liv Morgan defeated Nia Jax to win the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. They were awarded Crown Jewel rings, with the titles staying in Saudi Arabia.

While some fans might think that Liv Morgan will defend the Women's Crown Jewel Championship, that's not the case. Morgan is currently out of action and recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championships are going to be between the respective champions for RAW and SmackDown. That means Stephanie Vaquer will face the winner of the Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax triple threat match to determine the Women's WWE Champion.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre will represent SmackDown depending on the outcome of the Wrestlepalooza match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The winner will take on Seth Rollins, who is the World Heavyweight Champion, unless there's a title match in between Wrestlepalooza and Crown Jewel.

Saudi Arabia was the previous home of WWE Crown Jewel

Before this year, the Crown Jewel PLE had been exclusively held in Saudi Arabia since 2018. But for the first time in history, the event will be outside the kingdom and will move to Perth, Australia on October 11.

While Saudi Arabia lost Crown Jewel, they will be the host of the 2026 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 43 in 2027. It's part of the long-term partnership between Saudi Arabia and the biggest wrestling company in the world.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

