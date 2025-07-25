Disappointing Liv Morgan update amid injury hiatus - Reports

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is currently out of action due to injury. There is an unfortunate update for fans eagerly waiting for the former Women's World Champion's return.A picture of the Judgment Day member at a signing event was doing the rounds on the internet, leading to speculations that she was healing up quicker than expected. However, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, it was an old picture, specifically from Royal Rumble weekend.Liv Morgan dislocated her shoulder while competing with Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW. She underwent surgery later the same month and is currently on the road to recovery. It remains to be seen when she will make her return to WWE programming.Popular WWE Superstar claims she misses Liv MorganAmid Liv Morgan's absence due to injury, the Judgment Day members replaced the 31-year-old with Roxanne Perez as Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner and the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Raquel Rodriguez said that her stablemate was very strong and would come out of the injury even stronger. She added that the tag titles would be kept safe for Morgan. Rodriguez further noted how much she missed the latter.&quot;I know that Liv Morgan is very, very strong. I know she’s going to come out of this even tougher than she was before she left this time. And I just want her to know that these tag titles aren’t going anywhere. They’re gonna be in safe hands. But she is missed every single day, every single trip. I miss her so much because we used to travel every single where we went together. We were staying together in the same hotels. And now it feels like I’ve lost my right hand and my sister. And so, I’m just trying to keep that communication within us still alive so that she knows that these are still here waiting for her when she comes back,” she said.You can check out Raquel Rodriguez's comments in the video below:Only time will tell how much longer it takes for Liv to be back in action.