Popular star claims WWE championship will be waiting for Liv Morgan

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury. Amid her absence from Monday Night RAW, her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, has claimed that a championship belt awaits Morgan on her return from injury.

Liv Morgan sustained the unfortunate injury on the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW while competing against Kairi Sane. The match had to be stopped after the 31-year-old landed awkwardly on her shoulder. The Judgment Day member underwent surgery and is expected to be out of action for a while.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Raquel Rodriguez spoke about her stablemate's devastating injury. She opined that Morgan was very strong and that she would come out of the situation even stronger. The 34-year-old noted that she wanted Liv Morgan to know that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belts were in safe hands.

"I know that Liv Morgan is very, very strong. I know she’s going to come out of this even tougher than she was before she left this time. And I just want her to know that these tag titles aren’t going anywhere. They’re gonna be in safe hands," she said. [From 4:23 to 4:33]

Raquel Rodriguez added that she missed Liv Morgan. However, she wanted her Judgment Day stablemate to know that the championship gold would be waiting for her.

"But she is missed every single day, every single trip. I miss her so much because we used to travel every single where we went together. We were staying together in the same hotels. And now it feels like I’ve lost my right hand and my sister. And so, I’m just trying to keep that communication within us still alive so that she knows that these are still here waiting for her when she comes back,” she said. [From 4:34 to 4:55]

You can check out the video below for Raquel Rodriguez's comments:

Raquel Rodriguez to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in Liv Morgan's absence

The Judgment Day has replaced Liv Morgan with Roxanne Perez as Raquel Rodriguez's partner. The duo is all set to put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line at the Evolution Premium Live Event.

At the all-women's event, the duo will lock horns with fellow RAW tag team The Kabuki Warriors, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss from SmackDown, and the team of NXT's Sol Ruca & Zaria in a fatal four-way tag team title match.

Only time will tell if Raquel Rodriguez can keep her word by retaining the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship later tonight at Evolution.

