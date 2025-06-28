Michael Cole makes major Liv Morgan announcement at Night of Champions

WWE veteran commentator Michael Cole has made a major announcement regarding Liv Morgan at the ongoing Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The Judgment Day member has been out of action due to an injury she sustained earlier this month.

At the PLE, Morgan's tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, locked horns with Rhea Ripley in a Street Fight. As the 34-year-old made her way to the squared circle, Michael Cole revealed that Morgan had undergone shoulder surgery and would be out of action for "a number of months." The Voice of WWE further called on Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis to make a decision on the Women's Tag Team Championship in the absence of Morgan.

Liv Morgan injured her shoulder on the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW. After a confrontation with Women's World Champion IYO SKY in the opening segment of the show, the 31-year-old competed in a singles bout with the Japanese star's former stablemate, Kairi Sane. Unfortunately, the bout had to be stopped after Liv Morgan sustained an injury.

In Morgan's absence. Roxanne Perez has tried to help Raquel Rodriguez in her feud with Rhea Ripley. It will be interesting to see if The Prodigy takes the former WWE Women's World Champion's place in The Judgment Day.

