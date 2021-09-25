"He just wanted me to be as happy as possible"- Top star discloses Shawn Michaels was okay with him moving to AEW

Adam Cole, the latest recruit for AEW, opened up about his mentor Shawn Michaels in a recent episode of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. The AEW superstar disclosed that the WWE legend had his back when he decided to move to AEW.

Often considered the future of NXT, Cole to AEW when his contract WWE ran out. Fans and critics found the move surprising, considering the remarkable bond between Cole, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Y’alllllsssss @adamcolepro hung out with me and we relived his debut @aew here’s a little clip, but definitely get your ear holes on the whole ep! @TheVolumeSports Y’alllllsssss @adamcolepro hung out with me and we relived his debut @aew here’s a little clip, but definitely get your ear holes on the whole ep! @TheVolumeSports https://t.co/7adG42pTiL

Adam Cole recently appeared on Renee Paquette's podcast to discuss his AEW move and current relationship with his WWE mentors. He added that Shawn wanted him to make a decision that would make him happy; the Hall of Famer had Cole's back:

"Shawn and I have developed a relationship, like I said, that I think will last for the rest of our lives. At least I hope so, and I know Shawn feels that way too but Shawn has always been such a big supporter of me and what’s best for me. So of course he wanted me to work something out where I could stay and things like that. But at the same time, Shawn wanted me to be happy, he wanted me to do what’s best for me. So he had my back. He knows how much I respect him, how much I look up to him and idolize him. So for him to be very open about ‘listen, of course I want you to stay here. But I want you to be happy.’ He was putting business aside, all that stuff aside. He just wanted me to be as happy as possible, so that was really cool for me. It was what I needed to hear honestly. Like I said, it was a big decision. So for him to have my back was really cool,” said Adam Cole (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Shawn Michaels helped another former NXT Superstar

WWE legend Shawn Michaels is an inspiration for aspiring wrestlers worldwide. But the former WWE Superstar is much more than an idol for many due to his kind and helpful personality.

Bronson Reed, a former WWE Superstar, recently said that Shawn Michaels sent him a text after learning that Reed had been fired from WWE. Michael's text meant a lot to Reed as the WWE Hall of Famer advised him to work harder and make sure they regretted firing him.

Also Read

Let us know your thoughts on the WWE Hall of Famer in the comments below.

Here's how Tony Khan and AEW could change Vince McMahon's approach, according to Vince Russo!

Edited by Angana Roy