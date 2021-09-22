"You have to show them that it was a mistake" - Shawn Michaels' text to recently released former champion

Shawn Michaels is a name that many superstars look up to. He had some encouraging words for Bronson Reed after the latter got unexpectedly released by WWE on August 6th, 2021.

Reed is a former NXT North American champion who seemed to be one of the top prospects for the brand. However, the Samoan Australian superstar was one of many NXT names who were let go by WWE owing to budget cuts.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Reed revealed what NXT official Shawn Michaels texted him following his release. The former WWE talent said Michaels himself was shocked after learning about the same.

“I got to speak with Shawn right after my release. He actually texted me, very shocked, and said, ‘You have to show them that it was a mistake. Keep working. It was not something we saw coming.’ I was speaking with him at the previous tapings about future storylines, and where we were headed. In my mind, creative already had plans for me until the end of the year,” said Reed.

Did Shawn Michaels and Triple H know about the NXT releases?

A report had stated that Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who are in charge of NXT, had no clue about who was going to be let go by WWE. This decision was ultimately made by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard.

As per reports, McMahon wasn't very impressed with Reed's in-ring work and did not see him as a prominent star on the main roster. This was one of the main reasons why Reed was released from his WWE contract.

NXT Superstars have a 30-day non-compete clause with the company, and Bronson Reed is likely a free agent now. It will be interesting to see where the heavyweight superstar eventually lands up.

