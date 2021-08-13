Vince McMahon 'decided against' former champion after watching his matches in recent weeks - reports

Vince McMahon is undoubtedly the last word when it comes to all decisions regarding WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that during recent tryout matches for NXT superstars, Vince McMahon decided against Bronson Reed.

He made the call to release all the superstars who he felt would not fare well on the main roster.

The report also stated that other top names like Bobby Fish, Mercedes Martinez and Tyler Rust were also released because Vince McMahon did not see any main roster potential in them.

Bronson Reed is a former NXT North-American Champion and was rumored to be on the radar for the main roster call-up soon. Reed is a powerhouse superstar and his release came as a surprise as the Australian Samoan superstar looks like a star who would do well on the main roster because of his size.

Dave Meltzer noted Vince McMahon's decision against Reed after watching his matches in recent weeks:

''Those internally said that when Reed got his tryout matches in recent weeks, that McMahon decided against him, and felt due that if he’s not going to be on the main roster, what is the point of keeping him,'' said Meltzer.

Of ... course — JONAH (@bronsonreedwwe) August 12, 2021

What could be next for Bronson Reed after being released by Vince McMahon's company?

Bronson Reed is a talented superstar and should be able to land on his feet following his WWE release. Meltzer stated that Reed could join any big promotion and would be able to carve a niche for himself.

''A player in Impact, and with AEW, he’d be a good pick up but the question is how many people can AEW add to a roster where so much good talent really isn’t getting a lot of television time,'' said Meltzer.

Bronson Reed recently posted a cryptic Twitter post in which he took an indirect shot at AEW TNT Champion Miro. This could be a sign that Reed is interested in going to AEW once his 30-day non-compete clause with WWE is over.

