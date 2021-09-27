Kenny Omega mocks former WWE Superstar for failing to defeat him

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega mocked his recent opponent Bryan Danielson via a tweet for failing to beat him when the two locked horns in the ring at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

AEW star Bryan Danielson made his in-ring debut at Grand Slam by facing Kenny Omega in a non-title match. The hard-fought bout, which lasted for 30 minutes, ended in a time limit draw. Some fans were unhappy with this inconclusive result, but they were over the moon because of the performance by both men.

In the days following the match, The Best Bout Machine has done a lot of trash-talking about Bryan on multiple platforms. Omega recently posted a tweet on Twitter in which he stated that he rewatched the match from Grand Slam. He then bragged about how he established himself as the best performer, and he also mocked Bryan in the tweet.

"Finally watched back #AEWDynamite," wrote Omega in his tweet. "My favorite part wasn’t further cementing my legacy as the greatest performer of all time. It was ensuring that Bryan left without a W and hobbled home looking like a lump of ground beef."

Kenny Omega says Danielson won't get a rematch

Following this match at Grand Slam, Kenny Omega has made it clear that Bryan Danielson won't get a rematch. Having the bout end in a draw surely wasn't the result that Danielson would have wanted going into the match. Fans will have to wait and see whether the two stars will clash again at some point.

Still, it seems like the feud between the champion and The American Dragon is far from over, and many fans expect to eventually see the two foes wrestle again. Next time, there's a good chance that the AEW World Championship could be on the line. For these reasons, fans are eager to know what will happen in the next chapter of this intense rivalry between Omega and Danielson.

