"Deserves so much better" - AEW Superstars and personnel react to WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Several AEW stars and personnel took to Twitter to react to the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 show.

The men's Royal Rumble match was won by Brock Lesnar, whereas Ronda Rousey stood tall at the end of the women's Rumble.

However, the entire night was full of surprises and incredible moments. One such instance was the return of Sarah Logan to WWE, who entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at #25.

Upon her return, Logan reunited with her former Riott Squad stablemate, Liv Morgan. Taking to Twitter, AEW star Ruby Soho, the third member of the Riott Squad, showcased her love towards both Logan and Morgan.

Ruby Soho tweeted out Logan and Morgan's entry numbers:

Soho's fellow AEW colleague Captain Shawn Dean also had a few hilarious takes on the night. Dean sent out several tweets and also took note of Summer Rae's return during the Women's Royal Rumble.

Dean went on to praise Austin Theory, as well. Theory competed in his first-ever Royal Rumble Match and put on a great show. He certainly caught the eye of the WWE Universe with his performance in the Rumble.

AEW personnel Amanda Huber sent out a heartfelt message to Big E after he failed to win the Royal Rumble. Huber believes the former WWE Champion deserves a lot better while showing her love towards Randy Orton, as well.

Lastly, now-former AEW star Big Swole also reacted to the Royal Rumble with a series of tweets. Swole, most notably, took note of Bobby Lashley's win on the night and also reacted to Beth Phoenix's return to in-ring action.

Check out the Twitter reactions from Captain Shawn Dean, Amanda Huber, and Big Swole regarding the Royal Rumble 2022 show:

Capt. Shawn Dean @ShawnDean773 My wife goes “is that summer rae From Total Divas!?” …proof she’s a legend My wife goes “is that summer rae From Total Divas!?” …proof she’s a legend

Amanda @MandaLHuber



One of the best entrance songs of all time and easily one of the best wrestlers of all time.



Tho I reallyyyyyy don’t appreciate him eliminating my best friend 🏻 I love @RandyOrton so much.One of the best entrance songs of all time and easily one of the best wrestlers of all time.Tho I reallyyyyyy don’t appreciate him eliminating my best friend I love @RandyOrton so much. One of the best entrance songs of all time and easily one of the best wrestlers of all time. Tho I reallyyyyyy don’t appreciate him eliminating my best friend 👎🏻

Amanda @MandaLHuber Big E deserves so much better.



That’s it.



That’s the tweet. Big E deserves so much better. That’s it. That’s the tweet.

Who were the big winners at Royal Rumble 2022?

The Royal Rumble 2022 was certainly an incredible WWE event, as the likes of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey made their mark on the night with Rumble wins.

The two former UFC fighters were among the big winners on the night.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns, who retained the Universal Championship in a controversial manner, cost Lesnar the WWE Championship.

The new champion, Bobby Lashley, is also right up there with The Head of The Table as another big winner from the Royal Rumble 2022 show.

Becky Lynch, Edge, and Beth Phoenix were also on the victorious side, and so was Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. The former WWE Universal Champion did beat Roman Reigns on the night but only via DQ, as he failed to take the title off his former Shield stablemate.

