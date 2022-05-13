AEW star feels top tag team will be mentioned in the same breath as The Hardys and The Dudley Boyz

AEW has a number of tag teams that are considered by fans to be some of the best in the industry. During a recent interview, MJF boldly claimed that the current ROH Tag Team Champions FTR are in fact the best tag team of all time.

Dax and Cash call themselves Living Legends, and the duo are slowly building up to achieving that. The duo currently hold both the AAA and ROH World Tag Team Championships, and if fan speculation is correct, could be the first two-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

MJF recently appeared on Barstool Rasslin', where the star opened up about FTR and their impact on tag team wrestling.

"I honestly think they’re the best tag team of all time. I know to some that might be a bold statement, but I think in 20 years from now when people look back at all these great tag team’s body of work? The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, Midnight Express, Rockers, Rock ‘n Roll Express – when you think of all these incredible tag-teams, I think you’re gonna have no choice but to bring up FTR." MJF boldly stated. (17:28)

The former AEW Tag Team Champions' legacy is far from over, as the stars are slowly racking up new accolades. Currently, the Top Guys are staunch fan favorites that could end up being the face of the tag team division.

FTR's Dax Harwood recently broke his silence after his devastating loss on AEW Dynamite

During the most recent Dynamite episode, Harwood faced Adam Cole during the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. Unfortunately, even though the star fought his heart out, he suffered a defeat to Cole - who ended the match via submission with a Sharpshooter.

Harwood took to Twitter after his loss, thanking the fans for their outpouring of support.

"I’m just a 5’10 North Carolinian with a less than ideal body. Y’all shouldn’t like me, but I’m damn sure happy y’all do. I went to failure tonight; but I didn’t fail," Dax Tweeted.

The star's shocking loss this early in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will undoubtedly set FTR back on the road to capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

